GPD: man had over 4000 images of child porn on phone

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man faces more than a dozen child pornography charges after police raided his home.

Daniel Campbell, 44, is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a $1.4 million bond.

He was arrested yesterday on 12 counts of possessing child pornography and 2 counts of distribution.

A Gainesville Police Department Swat Team raided his home on Southwest 13th Street last week.

A forensic examination of his cell phone found more than 4000 child porn images.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.