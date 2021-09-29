Advertisement

GPD: man had over 4000 images of child porn on phone

Daniel Campbell, 44, is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a $1.4 million bond.
Daniel Campbell, 44, is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a $1.4 million bond.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man faces more than a dozen child pornography charges after police raided his home.

Daniel Campbell, 44, is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a $1.4 million bond.

He was arrested yesterday on 12 counts of possessing child pornography and 2 counts of distribution.

A Gainesville Police Department Swat Team raided his home on Southwest 13th Street last week.

A forensic examination of his cell phone found more than 4000 child porn images.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Newberry High School is being evacuated again due to another bomb threat.
Three Alachua County schools evacuated due to threats
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies
Julie Hoffman was arrested on July 8 on a slew of charges including burglary, damaging property...
Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto
Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
Schools across the country have been dealing with the "Devious Licks" challenge
Devious Licks TikTok challenge: 6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
“Whether or not I agree or disagree, it’s just not my choice”: Alachua County Public School parents react to quarantine protocols
Wildlife Wednesday
Wildlife Wednesday: Florida sharks
UF IFAS begins Ocala equine trade show
UF IFAS Ocala equine trade show begins