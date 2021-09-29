GPD: man had over 4000 images of child porn on phone
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man faces more than a dozen child pornography charges after police raided his home.
Daniel Campbell, 44, is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a $1.4 million bond.
He was arrested yesterday on 12 counts of possessing child pornography and 2 counts of distribution.
A Gainesville Police Department Swat Team raided his home on Southwest 13th Street last week.
A forensic examination of his cell phone found more than 4000 child porn images.
