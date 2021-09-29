Advertisement

“He was shot at a party, trying to enjoy himself”: Teens speak out against gun violence to Alachua County Commission

By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two young women’s message for Alachua County commissioners was to listen and hear what young people need, after expressing concern with this summer’s spike in violence. They said they have seen their classmate die from gun violence and they are ready for change even if they have to help make the rules.

“He was shot at a party trying to enjoy himself,” Aiyanna Armour said.

Armour recalled the death of her friend Christopher Scott, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting at a 15-years-olds birthday party in late June.

The shooting incident is one of many involving young people this year.

Armour and Sydnee Stocker came to the board with Cultural Arts Coalition Director Nkwanda Jah asking the commission to create more positive activities for youth.

“They wanted you to advocate and give more opportunities to listen to our kids,” Jah said. “As adults, we need to shut up and listen to them because they know what’s going on out there.”

The commission heard their plea.

Commissioner Mary Alford made a motion to create spaces for young people on advisory boards like open space and recreation and arts council.

“We’re planning the future for these smart kids and I think giving those kids a seat at the table to help determine their future is important,” Alford said.

Stocker and Armour believe having a youth commission and youth on boards will encourage their peers to get involved and make better decisions that will help others and instead of hurting them.

“I like to hear what people have to say and I like for people to hear what I have to say so I feel like having all of our ideas put into a meeting like this would bring out new options for kids.”

They did not vote on the motion but now commissioners have homework, and that includes looking into what boards would be appropriate for young people.

