Horse Capital TV celebrates special horse breed’s 25th anniversary of recognition in the U.S.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One horse breed is celebrating their 25th anniversary of being recognized in the U.S.

In this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear more about the Gypsy Vanner horses.

RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV features the Ocala Women’s Polo League

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.