Horse Capital TV celebrates special horse breed’s 25th anniversary of recognition in the U.S.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One horse breed is celebrating their 25th anniversary of being recognized in the U.S.

In this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear more about the Gypsy Vanner horses.

