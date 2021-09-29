Marion County man arrested after leading deputies on a chase in the woods

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man accused of abusing an elderly person couldn’t hide from sheriff’s deputies. They say 32-year-old Billy Joe Bishop shoved a person older than 65.

When a witness tried calling 9-1-1 he attacked that person too. Bishop ran into the woods when deputies arrived, and after walking two miles through the swamp, deputies and the K-9 caught up with Bishop and arrested him.

He’s charged with battery of a person 65 or older, resisting arrest, and witness tampering.

