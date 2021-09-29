Advertisement

NKorea’s Kim wants to restore hotlines with South Korea soon

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he’ll restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October.

Kim’s comments carried in a state media report on Thursday came a day after North Korea claimed to have performed it first hypersonic missile test in the latest in a series of its weapons tests this month.

Kim also says America’s “hostile policies” and “military threats” remain unchanged and that its recent offer for dialogues is nothing but an attempt to conceal such a hostility.

Some experts say North Korea has been trying to push Seoul to convince Washington to ease economic sanctions and make other concessions or drive a wedge between the allies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newberry High School is being evacuated again due to another bomb threat.
Three Alachua County schools evacuated due to threats
Julie Hoffman was arrested on July 8 on a slew of charges including burglary, damaging property...
Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto
Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies
Schools across the country have been dealing with the "Devious Licks" challenge
Devious Licks TikTok challenge: 6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools

Latest News

Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Police arrest mother, boyfriend in death of La. toddler
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship
An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen is on display at the California Academy of Sciences in San...
US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct
Vax deadline
Employee Vax Deadline Thursday