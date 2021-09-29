North Florida veterans association offering COVID-19 boosters to veterans in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will begin offering COVID-19 booster shots to veterans in Lake City and Gainesville.

They are offering the Pfizer booster vaccines.

First priority are those 65 years and older, residents of long term care facilities and those ages 50-64 with underlying conditions.

After that, they will offer it to any veterans and their spouses or care givers.

To schedule an appointment, call 352-548-6000.

List of locations:

Veterans boosters locations (WCJB FILE)

TRENDING STORY: Three Alachua County schools evacuated due to threats

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.