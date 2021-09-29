Popular equine event returns in-person this year

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - They’re learning how to keep their horses healthy at this year’s UF-IFAS Equine Institute and Allied Trade Show.

Topics include equine health, how to take care of your pasture and how to use different equipment.

“As an extension agent, we really try to focus on things that are going to make a horse farm more environmentally sustainable,” Marion County Livestock Agent, Caitlin Barnum said.

People from around the state travel to Ocala for this event every year.

Roughly 100 people attended this year’s event.

“We’re science based, non-biased so they know that they’re getting factual evidence based information from us,” Barnum added.

In addition to the science, they also got to speak with representatives from other equine companies as part of the trade show.

And they learned about equine sports, polo to be exact.

