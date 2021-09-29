Advertisement

Santa Fe volleyball team sweeps GHS for second time this season

Raiders improve to 15-3, while Hurricanes move to 11-8
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe Raiders beat the Gainesville Hurricanes on Tuesday in three straight sets for the second time this season on Tuesday night (25-20, 25-18, 25-15.)

Currently, Santa Fe sits at number one in Class 4A in the latest Maxpreps rankings.

The Raiders continue their season Friday against Cardinal Mooney, while the Hurricanes pick up their season on Wednesday against Buchholz.

