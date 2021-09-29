TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jun Choi (Eastside)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Swimming isn’t just a race against the clock for Jun Choi. It’s the ultimate self motivator.

“My coach always says the time that you got is the time that you earned,” said Eastside senior swimmer Jun Choi. “Not the time that you ended up getting. There’s always no one else to blame but yourself and that allows you to further push yourself and know that it’s on you to improve your capabilities.”

The captain of the Rams swimming and diving team competes in the 100 meter backstroke and the 200 meter individual medley.

Choi swims between 14,000 - 16,000 yards every practice, which equates to more than 500 laps.

The two-time city champ admits all those laps can be exhausting, but it makes him better.

“Swimming can be really difficult, like waking up those early mornings and swimming those really difficult sets the coaches give you. But I feel like through swimming I have personally pushed myself mentally and become stronger physically.”

In his final campaign as a high school swimmer, Choi is hoping to build off an impressive junior season. He placed in the top eight for the 100 meter backstroke and the top 16 for the 200 individual medley at the state competition.

His head coach sees a hunger in his pupil’s eye.

“He got a little taste of that last year, and once he got that individual medal it’s like alright where else can I go from here,” said Eastside swimming and diving coach Jonathan Allen. “He’s got a shot to finish on top of everyone as long as he has a good race. I think he’s kinda raised his expectations up and his goals for this year.”

In the classroom, Choi is leading the pack as well. He’s got a 4.957 weighted g.p.a. and was recently named as a National Merit Scholar semifinalist. Making him one of the top high schoolers in the country for academics.

Choi is also the Executive Secretary in the Eastside Student Government and in National Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society.

He credits his parents with helping him become such a well rounded person.

“Ever since I was young they pushed me to do my best in both worlds and I personally have found that trait within myself. Even without them pushing me as hard anymore, I find myself personally trying to do my best academically and in swimming.”

Choi has applied to numerous top colleges and would like to major in business or economics.

