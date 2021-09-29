UF IFAS Ocala equine trade show begins
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Florida Equine Institute & Allied kicks off their trade show in Ocala.
The trade show is Wednesday Sept 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.
There will be a full day of seminars, live animal demonstrations and visits with industry partners.
Ticket sales have ended for the event.
