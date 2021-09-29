UF IFAS Ocala equine trade show begins

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Florida Equine Institute & Allied kicks off their trade show in Ocala.

The trade show is Wednesday Sept 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

There will be a full day of seminars, live animal demonstrations and visits with industry partners.

Ticket sales have ended for the event.

TRENDING STORY: CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.