UF IFAS Ocala equine trade show begins

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Florida Equine Institute & Allied kicks off their trade show in Ocala.

The trade show is Wednesday Sept 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

There will be a full day of seminars, live animal demonstrations and visits with industry partners.

Ticket sales have ended for the event.

