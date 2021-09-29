UF men’s basketball team opens practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team hit the court on Tuesday for their first practice of the 2021-22 season, and there is much promise, but still much to sort out.

For starters, the burning question concerns the health of Keyontae Johnson, last season’s Preseason SEC Player of the Year who collapsed during a game on Dec. 12 and hasn’t played since. Head coach Mike White says Johnson has not been medically cleared to resume basketball activities but continues to be with the team.

Four players are in-coming transfers with a lot of combined college basketball experience, just not together on the same team. White believes Phlandrous Fleming (Charleston Southern), Brandon McKissic (UMKC), CJ Felder (Boston College) and Myreon Jones (Penn State) can all be impactful this season. So far, the new players and the returnees have worked well together.

“I think it’s maybe the best passing team we’ve had here,” said White. “I know it’s early to say that. Of course hopefully by December we’re as willing or more willing.”

6-foot-11 center Colin Castleton leads the group of returning Gators. Castleton was voted Second Team All-SEC last season after averaging 12.4 points per game and liked what he saw out of the first day of practice.

“Overall, I was really happy,” said Castleton. “There was a lot of trash talk and competitiveness, and I love that more than anything, so it was definitely enjoyable to see that for sure.”

Florida finished last season 15-10 and won an NCAA tournament game. The Gators tip off the season Nov. 9 at home versus Elon.

