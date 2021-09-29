Advertisement

University of Florida’s Fall Career Showcase begins at the O’Connell Center

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The largest career fair in the Southeast has begun.

The University of Florida’s Career Showcase started on Monday and continues through Thursday. Students can learn about employment and internship opportunities from a range of employers across multiple industries.

The event gathers more than 130 employers across the country. From Wednesday to Thursday, careers in technical fields such as engineering, architecture, and programming will be featured.

The fair is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in-person at the O’Connell Center as well as virtually.

