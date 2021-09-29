University of Florida’s Fall Career Showcase begins at the O’Connell Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The largest career fair in the Southeast has begun.

The University of Florida’s Career Showcase started on Monday and continues through Thursday. Students can learn about employment and internship opportunities from a range of employers across multiple industries.

The event gathers more than 130 employers across the country. From Wednesday to Thursday, careers in technical fields such as engineering, architecture, and programming will be featured.

The fair is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in-person at the O’Connell Center as well as virtually.

