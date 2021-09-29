Wildlife Wednesday: Florida sharks

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many different types of sharks live on the Florida coast line.

In this week’s Wildlife Wednesday, our friends at the Florida Museum tell us how to identify them based on their teeth.

RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Vinegaroons

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.