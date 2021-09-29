Advertisement

Wildlife Wednesday: Florida sharks

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many different types of sharks live on the Florida coast line.

In this week’s Wildlife Wednesday, our friends at the Florida Museum tell us how to identify them based on their teeth.

