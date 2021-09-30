Alachua County pets: Brodie, Sadie, and Dutchess

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes

First, we have Brodie. He is a four-year-old American Staff. Brodie is a little shy but very sweet.

He’s looking for a quiet home but loves the company of other dogs.

Brodie (WCJB File)

Next is Sadie.

Sadie is a 7-year-old Blue Tick Pointer.

She is calm and timid and described as a real sweetheart.

She is friendly with other dogs but wants a lot of love from her owner.

Sadie (WCJB File)

Last we have Dutchess.

She is a 2-year-old white domestic shorthair.

Dutchess is not too much of a cuddler, but loves attention and playing with her owner.

Dutchess (WCJB File)

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older, and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit by emailing ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

