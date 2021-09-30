The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, GPD, and other officials gather to address threats of violence in schools

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies and officers with the Gainesville Police Department met with representatives from the University of Florida Police Department, Santa Fe College Police Department, High Springs Police Department, Alachua Police Department, School Board of Alachua County and the State Attorney’s Office to address recent threats of violence at local schools.

Preston Powers, the 17-year-old student who made multiple false bomb threats against Buchholz High School, will be prosecuted as an adult. Charged as an adult, he faces a second degree felony for making a false bomb threat and a possible 15-year sentence.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff press release, warrants have been executed in the case of bomb threats against Newberry High School and Oak View Middle School. Arrests are expected.

“Students and parents should understand that choices to engage in criminal activity as exemplified in these recent cases will affect and have the potential to ruin your life,” officials say.

The reward for information on the recent string of Alachua County bomb threats is up to $5,750. Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe says Crime Stoppers originally offered $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. Since then, the city of Newberry and multiple businesses contributed to the reward pool.

Newberry High School received a bomb threat for the fourth school day in a row on Tuesday. Two other schools, Oakview Middle School and Eastside High School, also received bomb threats Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Gainesville High School received a bomb threat, marking the fifth school day in a row that the Alachua County School District was forced to evacuate a school.

