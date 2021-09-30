An attorney representing Alachua Co. parents sends a Cease and Desist letter to ACPS saying their mask and quarantine policies are against state law

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools have been served a cease and desist letter by attorney Jeff Childers claiming to represent some parents. Childers said the district’s guidance on quarantining is against state law and he says not allowing parents and students to opt-out of the mask policy is also wrong.

The letter states Superintendent Carlee Simon’s actions threaten to cause immediate harm to parents and students.

“They feel like every child and every parent should have the ability to choose for themselves the way they best feel that would protect them from covid or from the flu or any other disease. that’s their medical choice it’s their body, it’s their body their choice,” said Childers.

School officials said their policies are based on the guidance of medical professionals and said they’ve received rule changes from the state.

“We are still reviewing those rules to see what our next steps will be. Right now our current masking protocols for students that are exposed or have symptoms or have covid are remaining in place,” said Jackie Johnson the spokesperson for ACPS.

Parents and students can opt out if they have a medical exemption or with the state’s hope scholarship that allows students to go to a private school. The Florida board of education will meet to discuss what to do next with districts like Alachua on October 7th.

