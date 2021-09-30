Advertisement

Are you feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot surges to $620M

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $620 million for Saturday's drawing.
The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $620 million for Saturday's drawing.(WITN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Powerball ticket holders anxiously awaited to see if the numbers drawn Wednesday night would make them the winner of $570 million.

But that didn’t happen.

No ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, so now the jackpot has grown to $620 million for Saturday’s drawing.

This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since the Jan. 20, 2021, drawing when a $731.1 million pot was won in Maryland, according to lottery officials.

The last jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida for the June 5 drawing.

Officials say there have been 39 drawings in a row since without a grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states.

According to Powerball statistics, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
Julie Hoffman was arrested on July 8 on a slew of charges including burglary, damaging property...
Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto
Newberry High School is being evacuated again due to another bomb threat.
Three Alachua County schools evacuated due to threats
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
“Whether or not I agree or disagree, it’s just not my choice”: Alachua County Public School parents react to quarantine protocols
GHS
DEVELOPING: Gainesville High School evacuated due to bomb threat

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
AP-NORC poll finds deep divide over Biden vaccine mandate
A man threw an incendiary device into the Travis County Democratic Party office building.
Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into county Democratic HQ in Austin
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps adding new wildfire layer