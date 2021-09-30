ASO: Man charged with aggravated child abuse

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he broke his daughter’s collarbone.

Alachua County Deputies arrested Michael Galvez, 36, after an investigation starting at Kanapaha Middle School.

A school resource deputy reported Galvez’s daughter had a shoulder injury. The girl was taken to UF Health, where doctors discovered she had a broken collarbone.

Deputies say the injury happened after Galvez found out she had a secret cell phone. They said he got angry, then dragged her off the bed and threw her onto the ground.

Galvez was charged with aggravated child abuse and was booked at the Alachua County Jail.

