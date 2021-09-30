Advertisement

ASO: Man charged with aggravated child abuse

Alachua County Deputies arrested Michael Galvez, 36, Wednesday.
Alachua County Deputies arrested Michael Galvez, 36, Wednesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he broke his daughter’s collarbone.

Alachua County Deputies arrested Michael Galvez, 36, after an investigation starting at Kanapaha Middle School.

A school resource deputy reported Galvez’s daughter had a shoulder injury. The girl was taken to UF Health, where doctors discovered she had a broken collarbone.

Deputies say the injury happened after Galvez found out she had a secret cell phone. They said he got angry, then dragged her off the bed and threw her onto the ground.

Galvez was charged with aggravated child abuse and was booked at the Alachua County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
Julie Hoffman was arrested on July 8 on a slew of charges including burglary, damaging property...
Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto
Newberry High School is being evacuated again due to another bomb threat.
Three Alachua County schools evacuated due to threats
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
“Whether or not I agree or disagree, it’s just not my choice”: Alachua County Public School parents react to quarantine protocols
GHS
DEVELOPING: Gainesville High School evacuated due to bomb threat

Latest News

Toys for Tots kicks off 2021 toy drive
Toys for Tots to kick off 2021 toy drive
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Union County celebrating its 100th year
Union County is celebrating their 100th anniversary
College of Central Florida hosting event to honor survivors of domestic violence
College of Central Florida hosting event to honor survivors of domestic violence