Belleview residents now have access to health care like never before

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the first of it’s kind for one north central Florida city.

Thursday morning AdventHealth Ocala unveiled it’s newest emergency care facility in Belleview.

This morning AdventHealth Ocala unveiled its newest Emergency Department facility in Belleview. The full scale hospital will officially open October 12 @WCJB20 @AdventHealthWFL pic.twitter.com/OBHPgXKnXA — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) September 30, 2021

This is AdventHealth’s second off site emergency room in Marion County. The hospital network also operates AdventHealth TimberRidge ER in Ocala.

The full service ER has 12 beds and gives both adult and pediatric patients access to x-ray, ultrasound, CT scans, onsite laboratory services and more.

“We are going to provide the exact same level of care at this facility as we do in our main emergency department and that’s the point of it to be able to provide the highest level of care to the City of Belleview,” Director of Emergency Services, and Chief of Emergency Medicine, at AdventHealth Ocala, Ken Barrick said.

It’s the first of it’s kind for this community, Director of Imaging Services at AdventHealth Ocala, Matthew Grosse said.

“Belleview has never had something like this. Being someone that’s from Belleview, it’s a 100 percent game changer. I basically means that someone to get the same level of care would have to travel outside of city limits,”Grosse said.

According to the hospital network’s Sept. COVID-19 update, AdventHealth’s facilities in the West Florida Division are currently caring for more than 600 COVID-19 patients.

“The hope is to decompress. The hope is to enable patients to get in and not have to wait exorbitant lengths of time to be seen quickly and diagnose accurately. We have to be able to have a safe, an environment where people can come in and have the highest level of care possible,” Barrick added.

A hope for a better, healthier community. This new facility will officially open on Oct. 12.

