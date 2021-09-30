College of Central Florida hosting event to honor survivors of domestic violence

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is hosting the 2021 Night of Hope honoring victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The event will be Sept 30 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There will be dinner, music, giveaways and survivor recognition.

Wambui Bahati will be the keynote speaker.

Tickets are $35.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

