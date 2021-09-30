College of Central Florida hosting event to honor survivors of domestic violence
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is hosting the 2021 Night of Hope honoring victims and survivors of domestic violence.
The event will be Sept 30 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
There will be dinner, music, giveaways and survivor recognition.
Wambui Bahati will be the keynote speaker.
Tickets are $35.
To purchase tickets, click HERE.
TRENDING STORY: Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.