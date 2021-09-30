Advertisement

Columbia County Report: County commission gains receivership of Lake Shore hospital authority

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia County commissioners take the lead for the Lake Shore Hospital Authority per a circuit judge’s order.

“Services needed are rendered under this program and rightfully so,” said County Commissioner Tim Murphy.

Loretta chancy, whose term ends Friday, is the last Lake Shore Hospital Authority board member. To hold off on ending hospital authority services for residents, the hospital assets are under the receivership of Columbia County commissioners granted by a circuit judge just in time for a new fiscal year budget to be established. This means commissioners serve as the board until the governor appoints new members to the authority or until resources run out.

RELATED STORY: Lake Shore Hospital Authority holds virtual discussion about Lake Shore Regional Medical Center operations

“The receivership of course is under the guidance of a local judge,” said Murphy. “So it’s not like we’re going to come in here and start putting people in buildings. It could be if they dissolute the hospital authority it could be as early as six to eight months, it could be up to two years who knows.”

Lake Shore Hospital Authority offers financial services for residents seeking non-elective hospital services without medical coverage. County commissioners meet in place of the board in a week to discuss next year’s budget.

SHOE & SOCK DRIVE

Friday starts the county-wide sock and shoe drive run by Altrusa International of Lake City and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Donated new and used shoes along with new socks for students of all ages and all sizes are needed. There are four drop-off locations including the sheriff’s office in Lake City and Fort White. The drive ends Nov. 4 and the items will be given to area school resource officers to then give out throughout the school year.

FORT WHITE COMMUNITY YARD SALE

Fort White residents are welcome to a community-wide yard sale Saturday morning. Interested vendors can visit or call town hall to set up a booth at the event held at the

Southside ball field parking lot. The yard sale is from 9 am to 5 pm, vendors set up at 7 am.

