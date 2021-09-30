Advertisement

The Department of Health alongside Governor DeSantis are starting to enforce vaccine passport bans

The order bans organizations from asking for proof of vaccination status.
The order bans organizations from asking for proof of vaccination status.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis and The State Department of Health are starting to enforce their ban on so-called vaccine passports.

According to the Governor’s executive order, the Health Department can fine a business, government, or education establishment 5-thousand dollars for each violation they commit. The order bans organizations from asking for proof of vaccination status.

People can submit complaints to the Department of Health.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Newberry High School is being evacuated again due to another bomb threat.
Three Alachua County schools evacuated due to threats
Julie Hoffman was arrested on July 8 on a slew of charges including burglary, damaging property...
Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto
Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies
Schools across the country have been dealing with the "Devious Licks" challenge
Devious Licks TikTok challenge: 6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools

Latest News

Fitness guru tackles health in Gainesville with Xtreme Hip Hop class
Fitness guru tackles health in Gainesville with Xtreme Hip Hop class
Fitness guru tackles health in Gainesville with Xtreme Hip Hop class
Fitness guru promotes healthy lifestyle in Gainesville with Xtreme Hip Hop class
Attorney says mask and quarantine policies are against Florida state law.
An attorney representing Alachua Co. parents sends a Cease and Desist letter to ACPS saying their mask and quarantine policies are against state law
Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-FL) honors slain Florida boys during Congressional Baseball Game.
Florida congresswoman honors slain boys at Congressional Baseball Game