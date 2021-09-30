The Department of Health alongside Governor DeSantis are starting to enforce vaccine passport bans

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis and The State Department of Health are starting to enforce their ban on so-called vaccine passports.

According to the Governor’s executive order, the Health Department can fine a business, government, or education establishment 5-thousand dollars for each violation they commit. The order bans organizations from asking for proof of vaccination status.

People can submit complaints to the Department of Health.

