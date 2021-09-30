Florida congresswoman honors slain boys at Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Wednesday evening, Republicans and Democrats returned to the baseball diamond in Washington, D-C for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Gainesville Congresswoman Kat Cammack had her first chance to play and is used the opportunity to pay respect to two children whose lives brutally ended earlier this year.

Amid the fun and excitement of the game, there’s a painful and tragic story on Cammack’s sleeve

In May 2021, a few days before Mother’s Day, Minde Reinhart lost both of her sons —14-year-old Rex and 11 year-old Brody — authorities say their young lives stolen by their own father.

They say he shot the boys multiple times before lighting the home on fire and killing himself.

Cammack said, “Our community was rocked several months ago with the passing… with the tragic death of Rex and Brody.”

Cammack wore Rex and Brody’s name on her sleeve as she played in the Congressional Baseball Game.

She said, “My heart has broken so many times over this incredible tragedy. So it was important knowing what baseball meant to Rex and Brody… to make sure that their memory was carried with us at this game.”

Cammack says she is hoping to raise money for the foundation setup in Rex and Brody’s honor.

Donations to the foundation go to causes most dear to the boys, including making youth baseball accessible to anyone who wants to play.

If you would like to donate, you can visit RexAndBrody.com

