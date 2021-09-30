Advertisement

Gainesville man sentenced to six life sentences for sexual battery of young girl

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident convicted of sexually battering a young girl was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences.

54-year-old William Scott was arrested in 2019 on charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

The victim was just six years old, and was abused on multiple occasions.

He is currently in the Alachua County Jail awaiting transfer to state prison.

TRENDING STORY: Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
Julie Hoffman was arrested on July 8 on a slew of charges including burglary, damaging property...
Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto
Newberry High School is being evacuated again due to another bomb threat.
Three Alachua County schools evacuated due to threats
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
“Whether or not I agree or disagree, it’s just not my choice”: Alachua County Public School parents react to quarantine protocols
GHS
DEVELOPING: Gainesville High School evacuated due to bomb threat

Latest News

Woman in serious condition after SUV T-boned by pickup truck
Woman in serious condition after SUV T-boned by pickup truck
LifeSouth hosting ribbon-cutting for new Jonesville community blood center
LifeSouth hosting ribbon-cutting for new Jonesville community blood center
NCFL women’s realtor council hosting fashion show
NCFL women’s realtor council hosting fashion show
Alachua County pets: Brodie, Sadie, and Dutchess
Alachua County pets: Brodie, Sadie, and Dutchess