Gainesville man sentenced to six life sentences for sexual battery of young girl

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident convicted of sexually battering a young girl was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences.

54-year-old William Scott was arrested in 2019 on charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

The victim was just six years old, and was abused on multiple occasions.

He is currently in the Alachua County Jail awaiting transfer to state prison.

TRENDING STORY: Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.