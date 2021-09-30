Advertisement

LifeSouth hosting ribbon-cutting for new Jonesville community blood center

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - LifeSouth will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new donor center opening in Jonesville.

The ceremony will be Sept 30 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the new donor location at 14266 W Newberry Rd.

The LifeSouth district director says she is excited to offer donors a new and convenient place to give blood.

The public is encouraged to come out and see the new donor center.

There will be refreshments and facility tours.

