LifeSouth hosting ribbon-cutting for new Jonesville community blood center
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - LifeSouth will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new donor center opening in Jonesville.
The ceremony will be Sept 30 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the new donor location at 14266 W Newberry Rd.
The LifeSouth district director says she is excited to offer donors a new and convenient place to give blood.
The public is encouraged to come out and see the new donor center.
There will be refreshments and facility tours.
TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Public School parents react to quarantine protocols
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.