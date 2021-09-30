LifeSouth hosting ribbon-cutting for new Jonesville community blood center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - LifeSouth will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new donor center opening in Jonesville.

The ceremony will be Sept 30 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the new donor location at 14266 W Newberry Rd.

The LifeSouth district director says she is excited to offer donors a new and convenient place to give blood.

The public is encouraged to come out and see the new donor center.

There will be refreshments and facility tours.

