MCSO deputies arrest man who robbed a store at gunpoint

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff deputies arrested an armed robber after a brief chase.

Deputies say a man armed with a gun entered a dollar store in the 9300 block of Maricamp Rd.

He proceeded to rob the store.

When deputies arrived, the man drove off, but they were able to stop his car near the entrance to the Lake Diamond Golf and Country club.

The man did surrender.

This is an ongoing investigation.

