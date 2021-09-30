NCFL women’s realtor council hosting fashion show

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Women’s Council of Realtors in Gainesville and Alachua is hosting their annual fashion show.

The “Boots and Pearls” fashion show benefits The Girls Place.

It will begin Thursday Sept 30 at 5 p.m. at Clark Plantation.

There will be live entertainment and models, showing off some western wear.

Tickets are $50.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.