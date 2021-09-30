Advertisement

Oak view Middle School to increase security after more threats have surfaced online

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Security precautions will be heightened tomorrow at Oakview Middle School after concerns among students arose online on Wednesday night.

Extra Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies will be at the school and students are asked not to bring backpacks.

Officials do not believe there is a credible threat against the students.

