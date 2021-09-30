Oak view Middle School to increase security after more threats have surfaced online

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Security precautions will be heightened tomorrow at Oakview Middle School after concerns among students arose online on Wednesday night.

Extra Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies will be at the school and students are asked not to bring backpacks.

Officials do not believe there is a credible threat against the students.

