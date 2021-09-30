Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson announces endorsement of Gainesville City Commission candidate Cynthia Chestnut

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commission candidate Cynthia Chestnut secured another big name endorsement in her bid for the seat left vacant by Gail Johnson.

State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson is endorsing Chestnut. Previously, Johnson threw her support behind Chestnut.

The four other candidates running for the seat are Scherwin Henry, Matt Howland, Patrick Ingle, and Gabe Kaimowitz.

The special election will be on November 16th.

TRENDING STORY: UF researchers develop a new method to freeze lung tissue to study COVID-19

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.