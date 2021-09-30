Advertisement

Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson announces endorsement of Gainesville City Commission candidate Cynthia Chestnut

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commission candidate Cynthia Chestnut secured another big name endorsement in her bid for the seat left vacant by Gail Johnson.

State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson is endorsing Chestnut. Previously, Johnson threw her support behind Chestnut.

The four other candidates running for the seat are Scherwin Henry, Matt Howland, Patrick Ingle, and Gabe Kaimowitz.

The special election will be on November 16th.

