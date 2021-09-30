Toys for Tots to kick off 2021 toy drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Children across North Central Florida can start getting their wish lists ready ahead of the holiday season. Toys For Tots is kicking off their 2021 toy drive with an event at The Keys Grill and Piano Bar in Celebration Pointe Thursday.

You can stop by to drop off toys and stay for dinner and a show. The restaurant is donating proceeds back to toys for tots.

With a goal of 30,000 toys, Toys for Tots Coordinator Dennis Wait says this year an emphasis will be placed on trying to get toys donated early due to a shortage in toys being manufactured.

“What we’re hoping for is to increase our number of kids that we’re actually impacting and increasing the number of toys we will collect through the campaign,” said Wait.

Toys For Tots is also in need of a warehouse to store the donations. For more information on how to get involved or donate CLICK HERE.

