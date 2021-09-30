Advertisement

UF researchers develop a new method to freeze lung tissue to study COVID-19

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A team of UF researchers has developed a new method to preserve lung tissue at extremely cold temperatures.

They say this gives them a new tool to study how COVID-19 affects the lungs.

The process involves a protein found in Antarctic fish which stops ice crystals from forming.

This allows the samples to be better preserved when frozen.

The researchers have a collection of lung tissue samples from more than 30 donors.

With a large enough library they say they can study the factors that impact how seriously COVID-19 affects a person.

