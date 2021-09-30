Advertisement

UF volleyball team sweeps Georgia, goes over .500 in SEC play

Florida ends brief slide with dominant road performance
Florida reaches 8-5 overall, 2-1 SEC
Florida reaches 8-5 overall, 2-1 SEC
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WCJB) -The No. 22 Florida volleyball team put aside some concerns about their consistency with Wednesday’s three-set sweep of Georgia, 25-14, 25-17, 26-24. Florida (8-5 overall, 2-1 SEC) had dropped four of its previous seven matches, including its first-ever defeat at the hands of Mississippi State last week.

T’ara Ceasar tormented her former school with a team-high 13 kills, while Thayer Hall added 11 kills. Ceasar played at Georgia in 2017 and 2018. The Gators connected at an outstanding .346 clip for the match.

Freshman Merritt Beason and Lauren Forte each recorded eight kills, and Lauren Dooley contributed five blocks.

Florida returns home for a two-match series against Ole Miss Saturday and Sunday.

