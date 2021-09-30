Advertisement

Union County is celebrating their 100th anniversary

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - The festivities kick-off for three days of celebration for the 100th anniversary of Union County.

Two events are being held on Thursday.

At 10 am and 2 pm, there will be court proceedings held in the original courtroom.

At 7 pm, there will be Tiger Growl where past homecoming royalty will be recognized as well as the oldest and youngest citizen in Union County

There will be many other festivities happening Friday and Saturday.

