University of Florida ranked third in Peace Corps list of certificate-issuing partners

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Peace Corps is once again recognizing the University of Florida.

The governmental volunteer program ranked UF number three on its list of top certificate-issuing partners in 2021. The university issued 37 Peace Corps prep certificates to the graduating class of 2021.

The Peace Corps program at UF had 292 enrollees in the 2020-2021 academic year.

