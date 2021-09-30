University of Florida ranked third in Peace Corps list of certificate-issuing partners

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Peace Corps is once again recognizing the University of Florida.

The governmental volunteer program ranked UF number three on its list of top certificate-issuing partners in 2021. The university issued 37 Peace Corps prep certificates to the graduating class of 2021.

The Peace Corps program at UF had 292 enrollees in the 2020-2021 academic year.

