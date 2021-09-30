What’s Growing On: Peanut Butter Challenge kicks off Oct. 1

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -From Oct. 1 to Nov. 24, UF IFAS extension offices are accepting unopened jars of peanut butter to donate to families in need through the holiday season.

Last year, this statewide challenge brought in 13 tons of peanut butter — which equates to nearly half a million peanut butter sandwiches.

This year, they’ve appointed a Peanut Butter Ambassador who officially donated the first jar.

Clay Koon is a Lafayette County 4-H member and helps his family on their peanut farm.

Koon said his goal is, “to encourage everybody to donate peanut butter.”

Peanuts are a big deal to the state of Florida. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, Florida is one of the top five peanut producing states year after year.

Emily Beach, a longtime resident and UF IFAS extension agent in Lafayette County, said peanut butter is not only healthy and a great source of protein but a big stimulant to the local economy.

Related Story: Popular equine event returns in-person this year

“In Lafayette County alone, we grow over 2,000 acres of peanuts. That is obviously a big economic impact for our area,” explained Beach.

Most peanut crops are found in North Florida from the Panhandle to North Central Florida. According to the Florida Agricultural Statistics Service, $119 million was generated in 2019 from peanut production alone in the state of Florida.

In addition to economic impacts, Beach said this challenge increases the generosity of the community and encourages people to give back.

“Obviously this challenge speaks to that in terms of bring those values of farming and agriculture back and being able to use the peanuts as something to bring everybody back together, ” Beach said.

Donation sites can be found at most UF IFAS extension offices. It’s encouraged to call ahead to make sure your local office is participating. You can find the closest office(s) to you here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.