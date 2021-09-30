Advertisement

Woman in serious condition after SUV T-boned by pickup truck

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews rescued a woman from her SUV after it was T-boned by a pickup truck.

Firefighters say the truck crashed into the driver-side door of the SUV at the intersection of CR-241 and US-41 outside of Archer.

Crews used the Jaws of Life to get the woman out of her car.

She was taken to UF Health Shands with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

