Advertisement

1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school.

Few details were immediately released, including whether anyone was injured.

Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers are searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

Live TV footage showed students crying and holding each other and several ambulances on the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
Alachua County Deputies arrested Michael Galvez, 36, Wednesday.
ASO: Man charged with aggravated child abuse
MCSO deputies arrest man who robbed a store at gunpoint
MCSO deputies arrest man who robbed a store at gunpoint

Latest News

GPD: A North Carolina man and accomplice are in jail, charged with using cloned credit cards
GPD: A North Carolina man and accomplice are in jail, charged with using cloned credit cards
Marion County deputies investigate a weekend homicide
Marion County deputies investigate a weekend homicide
The Alachua County School District is dealing with a string of bomb threats
Bomb threat trend continues in Alachua County Public Schools as Eastside HS is evacuated
The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, Santa Fe College Police Department host Ghosts, Goblins, and...
The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, Santa Fe College Police Department host Ghosts, Goblins, and Groceries food drive