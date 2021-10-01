Alachua County Public Schools announce new contact tracing procedures

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Public schools in Alachua County have new rules for students exposed to COVID-19.

The school district updated its contact tracing procedures.

Any student who was within six feet of someone with the virus for longer than 15 minutes is considered a close contact.

These students will be told to stay home unless they fall into one of two categories.

Students who are fully vaccinated and show no symptoms and students who have already recovered from a COVID-19 case in the last three months do not have to quarantine.

Under the new guidelines, it is not considered close contact if the students involved are wearing masks and are in a classroom setting.

