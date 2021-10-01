Advertisement

Alachua County Public Schools announce new contact tracing procedures

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Public schools in Alachua County have new rules for students exposed to COVID-19.

The school district updated its contact tracing procedures.

Any student who was within six feet of someone with the virus for longer than 15 minutes is considered a close contact.

These students will be told to stay home unless they fall into one of two categories.

Students who are fully vaccinated and show no symptoms and students who have already recovered from a COVID-19 case in the last three months do not have to quarantine.

Under the new guidelines, it is not considered close contact if the students involved are wearing masks and are in a classroom setting.

TRENDING STORY: The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, Santa Fe College Police Department host Ghosts, Goblins, and Groceries food drive

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
Alachua County Deputies arrested Michael Galvez, 36, Wednesday.
ASO: Man charged with aggravated child abuse
MCSO deputies arrest man who robbed a store at gunpoint
MCSO deputies arrest man who robbed a store at gunpoint

Latest News

Alachua County Public Schools announce new contact tracing procedures
Alachua County Public Schools announce new contact tracing procedures
GPD: A North Carolina man and accomplice are in jail, charged with using cloned credit cards
GPD: A North Carolina man and accomplice are in jail, charged with using cloned credit cards
GPD: A North Carolina man and accomplice are in jail, charged with using cloned credit cards
GPD: A North Carolina man and accomplice are in jail, charged with using cloned credit cards
Marion County deputies investigate a weekend homicide
Marion County deputies investigate a weekend homicide