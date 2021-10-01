Attorney Ben Crump to sue ASO for newborn’s death following birth in Alachua County jail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is calling for accountability from the Alachua County Sheriff’s office with a lawsuit for the death of Erica Thompson’s child in early August.

“I thought I was going to die like I really thought I was about to die,” said Thompson.

Crump, who represented George Floyd’s family, said keeping Thompson’s baby, Ava Daniels, alive was the responsibility of Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies while Thompson was in custody at the jail. He claims Daniel’s death in a hospital after her mom gave birth in the jail is a violation of the Tammy Jackson Healthy Pregnancies for Incarcerated Women act and they plan to sue all entities involved.

“As we understand it, this is the first test of the state law known as the Tammy Jackson Act to see if they’re going to hold detention centers accountable,” mentioned Crump.

Alachua County sheriff’s detectives are investigating what led to Thompson’s birth and then Daniel’s death but are keeping details closed off. Crump’s partner, Attorney Natalie Jackson said the tape from the time Thompson spent at the jail will show how jail staff violated the new law. The first step for the attorneys is to file a notice of intent to sue.

“We’re demanding that the jail be very transparent with you and with us and release the tape,” said Jackson.

Sheriff’s office officials sent a statement saying they’re not commenting until the investigation finishes and there’s no timeline for when that will be but they look forward to it being sooner rather than later.

