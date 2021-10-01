Bomb threat trend continues in Alachua County Public Schools as Eastside HS is evacuated

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The series of bomb threats made in the Alachua County school district continues, despite the arrest of two teenagers Thursday.

For the seventh school day in a row, a bomb threat was made at a school in the district.

Students at Eastside High School were evacuated after the threat was made at 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office are on scene investigating.

School officials say students are evacuating to nearby Lake Forest Elementary School. Students who walk to school are being dismissed, while others will wait until they board buses or are picked up.

Deputies arrested Ransel Lugo, 17, and Sarah McKay, 15, Thursday in connection to four recent threats to Newberry High School and one to Oak View Middle School, also in Newberry.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools

A threat was made against Gainesville High School Thursday after Lugo and McKay were detained by deputies. Gainesville Police are investigating the threat at GHS.

The State Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that prosecutors will charge 17-year-old Preston Powers, who was arrested on Sept. 13 for making bomb threats at Buchholz High School, as an adult.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County deputies arrest a Buchholz High School student, charged with making false bomb threats

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say no device was found after they cleared Eastside High School around 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.