Colts rout Rams in Thursday night high school football, 43-13

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Thursday night high school football in North Central Florida consisted of a Class 5A-District 4 matchup between the Eastside Rams and North Marion Colts at Citizens Field. The Colts defeated the Rams, 43-13 to reach 3-2 overall, and more importantly, 1-0 in district 4 play. Each district winner at season’s end advances to the postseason, regardless of RPI ranking.

North Marion quarterback AJ Cussins led the way with three first half touchdown passes and a fourth on the ground as the Colts led, 30-0 at halftime. North Marion snaps a two-game losing streak. The Rams fall to 0-5.

North Marion continues its season against Dunnellon next Friday, and Eastside will take on Clay.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.