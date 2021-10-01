The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Altrusa International host a sock and shoe collection drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Altrusa International kick off a sock and shoe drive.

The collection begins Friday, Oct. 1, and goes through November 4.

They are accepting gently used shoes and new socks.

This will serve Columbia County students of all ages and shoe sizes.

Socks and shoes can be dropped off at: The Morgan Law Firm, SERVPRO of Columbia and Suwannee Counties, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Lake City and Fort White.

For any questions, call Sarah Wheeler at (386) 758-1148.

