The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Altrusa International host a sock and shoe collection drive

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Altrusa International kick off a sock and shoe drive.

The collection begins Friday, Oct. 1, and goes through November 4.

They are accepting gently used shoes and new socks.

This will serve Columbia County students of all ages and shoe sizes.

Socks and shoes can be dropped off at: The Morgan Law Firm, SERVPRO of Columbia and Suwannee Counties, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Lake City and Fort White.

For any questions, call Sarah Wheeler at (386) 758-1148.

