The Florida Museum of Natural History kicks off their first in-person Fall Plant Sale since 2019

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Museum of Natural History kicks off their Fall Plant Sale.

It will be held outside the museum Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There are over 100 species of plants, including some edible ones.

This is their first in-person sale since 2019.

Plants range from $4 to $20, and it is first come, first serve.

Proceeds will benefit the Butterfly Rainforest.

TRENDING STORY: Minimal red tide confirmed offshore in Cedar Key; fishermen say they see no impacts

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.