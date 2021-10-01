The Gainesville Church of God’s Buy a Pumpkin, Feed a Child pumpkin patch opens to benefit families in need
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Church of God is opening their annual pumpkin patch.
The Buy a Pumpkin, Feed a Child pumpkin patch will be open beginning Friday, Oct. 1st, until Halloween.
When you buy a pumpkin or donate, 100% of the proceeds go directly to families in need in Gainesville and Guatemala.
It is a fun family activity that helps benefit others.
The patch is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
