The Gainesville Church of God’s Buy a Pumpkin, Feed a Child pumpkin patch opens to benefit families in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Church of God is opening their annual pumpkin patch.

The Buy a Pumpkin, Feed a Child pumpkin patch will be open beginning Friday, Oct. 1st, until Halloween.

When you buy a pumpkin or donate, 100% of the proceeds go directly to families in need in Gainesville and Guatemala.

It is a fun family activity that helps benefit others.

The patch is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Altrusa International host a sock and shoe collection drive

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.