Advertisement

The Gainesville Church of God’s Buy a Pumpkin, Feed a Child pumpkin patch opens to benefit families in need

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Church of God is opening their annual pumpkin patch.

The Buy a Pumpkin, Feed a Child pumpkin patch will be open beginning Friday, Oct. 1st, until Halloween.

When you buy a pumpkin or donate, 100% of the proceeds go directly to families in need in Gainesville and Guatemala.

It is a fun family activity that helps benefit others.

The patch is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Altrusa International host a sock and shoe collection drive

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County Deputies arrested Michael Galvez, 36, Wednesday.
ASO: Man charged with aggravated child abuse
Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, GPD, and other officials gather to address threats of...
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, GPD, and other officials gather to address threats of violence in schools
MCSO deputies arrest man who robbed a store at gunpoint
MCSO deputies arrest man who robbed a store at gunpoint

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Union County celebrates its 100th Anniversary with multiple events Friday and Saturday
Union County celebrates its 100th Anniversary with multiple events Friday and Saturday
Union County celebrates its 100th Anniversary with multiple events Friday and Saturday
Union County celebrates its 100th Anniversary with multiple events Friday and Saturday
The Florida Museum of Natural History kicks off their first in-person Fall Plant Sale since 2019
The Florida Museum of Natural History kicks off their first in-person Fall Plant Sale since 2019
The Florida Museum of Natural History kicks off their first in-person Fall Plant Sale since 2019
The Florida Museum of Natural History kicks off their first in-person Fall Plant Sale since 2019