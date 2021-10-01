Gainesville police seeking information on peeping Tom caught on camera

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for help identifying a peeping Tom.

Police published Ring doorbell camera footage showing a man looking into the windows of people’s apartments in Southwest Gainesville.

They ask anyone with information on the suspect to call (352) 393-7500

