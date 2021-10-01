Gainesville police seeking information on peeping Tom caught on camera
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for help identifying a peeping Tom.
Police published Ring doorbell camera footage showing a man looking into the windows of people’s apartments in Southwest Gainesville.
They ask anyone with information on the suspect to call (352) 393-7500
