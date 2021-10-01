Gator Insider: Florida looks to continue dominance over Kentucky

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gators are coming off their most complete performance of the season, a 38-14 win over Tennessee that pushed the team’s record to 3-1 overall, 1-1 in the SEC. But Florida has to be wary of Saturday’s opponent, because historically, it’s always bene a chore going to Lexington, Kentucky. In this week’s Gator Insider, Steve Russell breaks down what the Gators must do against the Wildcats to get over 500 in the SEC.

