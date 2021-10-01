Advertisement

Gator Insider: Florida looks to continue dominance over Kentucky

Florida’s only loss to UK since 1987 came in Dan Mullen’s first season at the helm in 2018
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gators are coming off their most complete performance of the season, a 38-14 win over Tennessee that pushed the team’s record to 3-1 overall, 1-1 in the SEC. But Florida has to be wary of Saturday’s opponent, because historically, it’s always bene a chore going to Lexington, Kentucky. In this week’s Gator Insider, Steve Russell breaks down what the Gators must do against the Wildcats to get over 500 in the SEC.

UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
Alachua County Deputies arrested Michael Galvez, 36, Wednesday.
ASO: Man charged with aggravated child abuse
MCSO deputies arrest man who robbed a store at gunpoint
Gator Insider
Citizens Field, Thursday
Colts rout Rams in Thursday night high school football, 43-13
Colts over Rams, 43-13
North Marion vs Eastside football
Florida reaches 8-5 overall, 2-1 SEC
UF volleyball team sweeps Georgia, goes over .500 in SEC play