Gator Insider: Florida looks to continue dominance over Kentucky
Florida’s only loss to UK since 1987 came in Dan Mullen’s first season at the helm in 2018
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gators are coming off their most complete performance of the season, a 38-14 win over Tennessee that pushed the team’s record to 3-1 overall, 1-1 in the SEC. But Florida has to be wary of Saturday’s opponent, because historically, it’s always bene a chore going to Lexington, Kentucky. In this week’s Gator Insider, Steve Russell breaks down what the Gators must do against the Wildcats to get over 500 in the SEC.
