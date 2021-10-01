Advertisement

GPD: A North Carolina man and accomplice are in jail, charged with using cloned credit cards

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Carolina man is behind bars in Alachua County after Gainesville Police say they caught him and an accomplice using cloned credit cards.

Robert Knotts, 32, and Keyonta Thomasson, 19, face a slew of charges, each ranging from larceny to fraud.

Police say the pair purchased items from multiple businesses using fraudulent credit cards, including a $13,000 four-wheeler.

Officers say they used an iPhone or iPad connected to a card encoder to apply stolen banking information to the fake credit cards.

