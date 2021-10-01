Advertisement

LCPD: One woman is dead, one hospitalized after a crash in Lake City

(KOSA)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One woman is dead and another hospitalized after a crash on US Highway 41 on Wednesday.

Lake City Police responded to the crash at the intersection of US Highway 41 and State Road 47 where a pickup truck and Honda collided.

The 42-year-old Lake City driver of the pickup truck was flown to UF Health and is reported to be stable.

The 75-year-old woman in the Honda was taken to Lake City Medical Center, where she later died.

The roads were closed for three hours while officials with the Lake City Department’s Homicide Investigation team investigated.

The fault has yet to be determined.

LCPD is asking for anyone that may have seen the crash but did not stay, to call 386-752-4343.

