Marion County deputies investigate a weekend homicide

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are investigating a death from last weekend as a homicide.

Judy Mielenz, 64, was found dead inside a home on Northwest 63rd Avenue on Sunday.

Deputies say they have since ruled the death a homicide, but do not believe there is any threat to the community.

Anyone who thinks they might have information can call 352-368-3508.

UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to five bomb threats in Newberry schools
MCSO deputies arrest man who robbed a store at gunpoint
GPD: A North Carolina man and accomplice are in jail, charged with using cloned credit cards
The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, Santa Fe College Police Department host Ghosts, Goblins, and Groceries food drive
