Marion County deputies investigate a weekend homicide
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are investigating a death from last weekend as a homicide.
Judy Mielenz, 64, was found dead inside a home on Northwest 63rd Avenue on Sunday.
Deputies say they have since ruled the death a homicide, but do not believe there is any threat to the community.
Anyone who thinks they might have information can call 352-368-3508.
