Marion County deputies investigate a weekend homicide

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are investigating a death from last weekend as a homicide.

Judy Mielenz, 64, was found dead inside a home on Northwest 63rd Avenue on Sunday.

Deputies say they have since ruled the death a homicide, but do not believe there is any threat to the community.

Anyone who thinks they might have information can call 352-368-3508.

TRENDING STORY: FBI, state join search for missing Florida college student

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.