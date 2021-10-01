Marion County Pets: Enzo, B-Jay and Ruby

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Enzo. Enzo is a 3-month-old kitten who loves to play. Looking for some fun in your life? Look no further than this cutie!

Next is B-Jay. He is four years old and loves learning new commands. He is very obedient and is ready to begin his new life. B-Jay is also a huge fan of treats.

Last is Ruby. Ruby is an 8-year-old mixed breed who has been trained through the star program at the shelter. She is also very obedient and loves her friends.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats are free for the entire month of October as part of the “Free for Fall” campaign. This includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services at 352-671-8700 for more information, or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday. You can also email them at animalservices@marionfl.org.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

